How to design your home office for productivity

In a connected world, working outside a traditional office is now a viable option for employees across the country. According to recent U.S. Census data approximately eight million people work from home. If you work from a home office, it is important to create a separate space for productivity with minimal distraction. One of the benefits of a home office is the ability to design a custom workspace. If you need ideas to spruce up your home office or if you are designing a space for the first time, consider the following tips.

Create a well-lit space. Experts recommend plenty of natural light for your workspace. As you’re setting up an area for your home office, consider placing your workspace near a window or skylight. Direct sunlight may create a glare on your screens or devices so setting up your work station near natural light is preferred. If you have a different lighting preference, adjustable lamps can help you place your lighting source exactly where you need.

Add greenery. Plants in your home are not only decorative, research shows they can help purify air in your home. If you are adding greenery to your home office space make sure your plants can have enough airflow and sunlight. Common home office plants are spider, snake, peace lily and fern. These plants are low maintenance but do require some upkeep so consider what type of care they need before purchasing.