Interest in accessory dwelling units growing

While single-family homes remain the most desired type of dwelling among home buyers, alternative living spaces are making headway. Accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as “granny flats,” “mother-in-law suites” or “secondary dwelling units,” are ideal for individuals seeking out a non-traditional living space. ADUs are self-contained living units with their own kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. You can find ADUs on the same grounds or attached to a sin-gle-family home.

Why are ADUs gaining in popularity? Here are a few reasons to explain their growing interest:

Autonomous

ADUs are attractive for individuals who are seeking independence but can benefit from support. Aging parents, young adults who are in a housing transition, or a person living with disabilities are most likely to seek out ADUs.

Affordable

In some cases, this type of dwelling positivity impacts both the home owner and the occupant. Individuals living in an ADU pay less in market rent compared to other housing options in the area and home owners can benefit from the extra monthly income.

Accommodating