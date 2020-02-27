President's Message: Welcome to the 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Siouxland would like to invite you to our 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show. This event will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center Feb. 27 to March 1, 2020. Our show hours on Thursday and Friday are noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Discovery Parking Ramp (connected by Skywalk directly west of Convention Center) will have FREE parking during the hours of the home show.

The Home Builder’s Board of Directors and Home Show Committee would also like to give a big thank you to the sponsors for this years’ show. Thanks to our sponsors, we will have hourly door prizes throughout the show – items have been donated by our members and/or exhibitors and this years’ grand prize give-away will be a Summer Entertainment Package that includes a picnic table designed and made by Boatman Tile Co., a Traeger Grill donated by Karl’s TV & Appliance and a meat package.

Projects for Patriots will have a booth at the show. This group has banded together to improve the living conditions through a variety of projects related to the needs of injured veterans and their families.

