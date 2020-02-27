President's Message: Welcome to the 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Siouxland would like to invite you to our 63rd Annual Siouxland Home Show. This event will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center Feb. 27 to March 1, 2020. Our show hours on Thursday and Friday are noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Discovery Parking Ramp (connected by Skywalk directly west of Convention Center) will have FREE parking during the hours of the home show.
The Home Builder’s Board of Directors and Home Show Committee would also like to give a big thank you to the sponsors for this years’ show. Thanks to our sponsors, we will have hourly door prizes throughout the show – items have been donated by our members and/or exhibitors and this years’ grand prize give-away will be a Summer Entertainment Package that includes a picnic table designed and made by Boatman Tile Co., a Traeger Grill donated by Karl’s TV & Appliance and a meat package.
Projects for Patriots will have a booth at the show. This group has banded together to improve the living conditions through a variety of projects related to the needs of injured veterans and their families.
The Home Builders Association and our Professional Women in Building organization have also made an impact in the community through the awarding of local high school scholarships. We have been awarding scholarships to high school graduates for several years and if you know a graduate interested in a career in any construction related field, we encourage them to download a scholarship application from our website at www.siouxlandhba.com/hba-scholarship-program/.
The Home Builders in partnership with Western Iowa Tech’s Carpentry and Electrical classes are building another project home in the Woodbury Heights Addition at 724 Brentwood St. The building process is still taking place with our completion date set for late May. This home is FOR SALE so if interested in further details, please stop at the Home Builder’s booth at the Home Show or call the HBA office at 255-3852.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland promotes the professionalism of the building industry through educational programs and activities for the membership and the communities we serve. We strive to be proactive leaders and recognized as the voice of the building industry. If you are interested in joining our association, please stop by the Home Builder’s booth in the front atrium for information or call the HBA office. We have monthly membership meetings where we meet and discuss issues that affect the building industry. We have educational programs and safety training, and share ideas to promote the construction of new homes and remodeling in the Siouxland area.
We hope you enjoy the Home Show and we look forward to serving the Siouxland community.
Mike Clausen, president
Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland