President's Message: Welcome to the Siouxland Home Show March 3-6, 2022

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Siouxland is celebrating the 65th Annual Siouxland Home Show. We have been presenting this show for more than SIXTY years.

The Home Show will be held at the Siouxland EXPO Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, March 3-6, 2022. Our show hours on Thursday and Friday will be Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Home Builder’s Board of Directors and Home Show Committee would also like to give a big thank you to the sponsors for this year’s show. We will once again be giving away door prizes donated by HBA members and Home Show exhibitors. Our 2022 theme is SWEET SPACE SWEEPSTAKES and we will be giving away gift cards, each valued at $565! Stop down to see the beautiful Siouxland EXPO Center and visit the exhibitors, some returning and many new, and don’t forget to register for the door prizes.

We are also excited to announce the addition of a completed Tiny House that the public can tour. The Tiny House was built by a Siouxland husband and wife team, along with help from HBA members and other local contractors. Tours of the Tiny House will benefit Siouxland Partners for Patriots, who will be on site during most show hours with service dogs.

The Home Builders Association in partnership with Western Iowa Tech’s Construction Program Carpentry and Electrical classes is building another project home in the Whispering Creek area, 6800 Brookside Drive. The building process is still taking place with our completion date set for mid-late May. This home will be for sale at that time, so if you’re interested in further details, please stop at the Home Builder’s booth at the Home Show or call the HBA office at 712-255-3852.

The Home Builders Association promotes the professionalism of the building industry through education programs and activities for the membership and the communities we serve. We strive to be proactive leaders and recognized as the voice of the building industry. If interested in joining our association, applications are available on our website and at the Home Builder’s booth at the show. We have monthly membership meetings where we meet and discuss issues that affect the building industry. We have educational programs, safety training, and share ideas to promote the construction of new homes and remodeling in the Siouxland area. Our website also has a complete listing of our members and a calendar of events and meetings.

For all the latest Home Show information including sponsors, exhibitors, dates, hours, etc. visit our website at www.siouxlandhba.com/home-show. You can also search for us on Facebook at Siouxland Home Show and be sure to “like” our page for news and updates regarding the show. When posting pictures be sure to hashtag #SiouxlandHomeShow.

We hope you enjoy the Home Show and we look forward to serving the Siouxland community.

Bruce Kalin, HBA President

Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland

