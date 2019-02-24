FOR SALE: The Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland's Project Home, 730 Brentwood St. (Woodbury Heights).
This home will feature 1,575 square feet with three bedrooms, a master bedroom with master bath, and a large walk-in closet, a living room with vaulted ceiling, a safe room in the basement, and a two-stall garage.
The scheduled completion date is May 2019.
Contact the Home Builder's Association if you're interested in purchasing this home. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Visit us online at www.siouxlandhba.com for a complete list of members or e-mail us at hbasooland@soolan.net
3900 Stadium Dr., Sioux City, IA
712-255-3852