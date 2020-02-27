Tips on preparing to buy a home in 2020

Congratulations. You’ve decided to buy a home this year. Purchasing a home can yield many benefits. Not only will you enjoy the pride of homeownership, real estate appreciates in value and there are tax incentives available. For most people, a home is the biggest purchase in their lifetime. If you’re ready and willing to become a home owner this year, the following tips can help you confidently purchase the best home for you.

Evaluate your finances

One of the first steps in homebuying is knowing your credit score. When you learn your credit score it will help determine the interest rate and associated costs you pay on a mortgage loan. In general, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate you’ll qualify for. You’ll also need to research how much house you can afford. Talking to a qualified lender can help you determine your price range. Another key step when you are crunching the numbers is to set a down payment goal. The myth remains that you must put down 20 percent to move forward with your purchase. There are options for home owners available to put down less than 20 percent, such as a Federal Housing Administration loan.

Take an assessment of your needs

