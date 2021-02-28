Top color trends for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has brought new meaning and purpose to the concept of home, as it is now not only a place to live, but a place to work and play. In looking ahead toward 2021, color can play an important role in helping to create a rejuvenating environment that improves our mood and outlook.
“We are all craving color, and we are all actually looking for an increase in our joy and happiness quotient,” Doris Pearlman, founder of Possibilities for Design and chair of NAHB’s Design Committee, shared during a recent NAHB Design Bites segment.
Next year’s color trends are likely to provide that much needed boost. Pearlman forecasted 12 key color palettes and materials — ranging from mixed metals to earthy clay tones to classic blues and aquatic teals — which are mirrored in the colors of the year selections by major companies and paint manufacturers.
Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year, for example, is a dynamic duo of Ultimate Gray — a solid, dependable shade — and Illuminating — a bright lemon yellow.
“The union of enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” shared Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. “Practical and rock solid, but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope.”
Sherwin Williams also opted for a more resilient tone with its strong neutral, Urbane Bronze. Rooted in nature, the hue mixes well with other biophilic elements to help bring the outdoors in and create a sense of relaxation and serenity.
“The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.”
Reflection and renewal played a role in Benjamin Moore’s selection as well. The calming blue-green of Aegean Teal provides a sense of stability and tranquility to combat the chaos of the past year.
“Aegean Teal 2136-40 and the corresponding Color Trends 2021 palette express a welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home,” noted Andrea Magno, the director of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore, in the press release.
PPG combines both of these trends — earth tones and tranquil blues — with its 2021 “Be Well” color palette comprising Transcend, Misty Aqua and Big Cypress.
“With the world sheltering in place for the better half of the year, we have begun to crave human connection and embrace simple activities, including walking, hiking, baking and gardening,” said Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager, architectural and industrial coatings, in a press release. “This organic and hopeful palette represents what we have been longing for after decades of overstimulation and overconsumption — simplicity and restfulness.”