Top color trends for 2021

Sherwin Williams also opted for a more resilient tone with its strong neutral, Urbane Bronze. Rooted in nature, the hue mixes well with other biophilic elements to help bring the outdoors in and create a sense of relaxation and serenity.

“The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.”

Reflection and renewal played a role in Benjamin Moore’s selection as well. The calming blue-green of Aegean Teal provides a sense of stability and tranquility to combat the chaos of the past year.

“Aegean Teal 2136-40 and the corresponding Color Trends 2021 palette express a welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home,” noted Andrea Magno, the director of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore, in the press release.

PPG combines both of these trends — earth tones and tranquil blues — with its 2021 “Be Well” color palette comprising Transcend, Misty Aqua and Big Cypress.