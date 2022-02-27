Top new home design trends for 2022

Many homeowners are rethinking their space after spending so much time at home in the past year. The pandemic shifted activities that typically take place outside our homes, such as work and school, into our living spaces. Designs this year reflect changing preferences and lifestyles while at home. New home designs will likely include stronger connections to the outdoor elements, more creative use of spaces and natural design elements.

Brightening Up Spaces. Interior designers are heeding to homeowners’ desires and are finding new ways to invite the outdoors in. More homes this year will allow natural light into homes through larger or more windows. Maximizing natural light makes homes feel more welcoming, vibrant and can be a mood booster. Sunny spaces can supply an ample amount of vitamin D for home dwellers.

Enhancing Outdoor Areas. Fresh air and green spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round is at the top of the list for many homeowners. Outdoor spaces with flexibility, from ample space to entertain small groups to a relaxing space for gardening or other outdoor family activities, are popular features in new homes this year.

Adding Quiet Zones. With activity buzzing throughout the home, a quiet area to unwind after a long day or simply to unplug from devices and screens is a sought-after feature. Small spaces that serve as a comfortable reading nook, meditation area or hobbyist zone are among the top trends in new homes this year. Simple privacy screens can also help homeowners take some time out of their day to relax.

Embracing Flexible Spaces. New and remodeled homes will offer at least one home office, often with an option or flex space for two. New home builders are likely to add separate work spaces to the kitchen for virtual school, homework, crafting, etc. Forgotten corners in homes will now be embraced to create tucked-away flex areas, such as small desk nooks off a hallway.

Using Natural Décor. Design finishes and patterns that reflect natural elements are gaining interest among homeowners. Experts anticipate rich earth tones in homes this year to help evoke feelings of warmth and comfort. Several paint companies have selected calming shades of blue as their color of the year, reflecting natural elements such as water and the sky.

Need help with some home updates? Visit www.siouxlandhba.com/members to find a contractor in the Siouxland area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0