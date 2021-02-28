Understanding factors in energy-efficient home construction

• Net Zero-Energy-Ready Home: A home that is outfitted with the necessary structural and technological support to install energy-producing technologies in the future. Net zero energy-ready homes are appropriate for home owners who would like the option to install energy-producing technology in the future. It is also a Department of Energy program that partners with and recognizes builders and those professionals who build to specific requirements around energy savings, comfort, health, and durability.

• Net Positive-Energy Home: A home that produces more energy than it needs. It is energy either produced by specific technologies or saved through energy-efficiency measures. Home owners may receive credit from their utility company for excess energy returned to the grid.

Home owners can get a general sense of how energy efficient the home might be using the following rating systems:

• Home Energy Score (HES): This is a Department of Energy program often used for existing homes. A home receives a score of 1-10 based on its energy use, with 10 being the most efficient. As with a miles-per-gallon rating for a car, the HES is based on a standard assessment of energy-related assets to allow for easy comparisons across homes in the housing market.