Welcome to the 64th Annual Siouxland Home Show

The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Siouxland is celebrating the 64th Annual Siouxland Home Show. We have been presenting this show for more than SIXTY years.

This event will be held at the new Siouxland EXPO Center, March 4-7, 2021. Our show hours on Thursday and Friday will be noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Home Builder’s Board of Directors and Home Show Committee would also like to give a big thank you to the sponsors for this year’s show. We will once again be giving away hourly door prizes donated by HBA members and Home Show exhibitors. Our 2021 theme is SWEET SPACE SWEEPSTAKES and we will be giving away four gift cards, each valued at $640; that’s $10 for each of our 64 years! Stop down and see the beautiful Siouxland EXPO Center, located at 550 S. Lafayette St., and visit the exhibitors, some returning and many new, and don’t forget to register for the door prizes.