10 home trends to enhance your space for the winter ahead

With the pandemic still looming large, we're facing a long slog at home during the winter months ahead.

If that prospect fills you with gloom, consider it an opportunity to make some changes to your home so that it feels more inviting, enjoyable and functional.

End-of-year trend reports and predictions for 2021 are full of ideas that homeowners can tap into to spruce up their spaces. Here are a few, culled from various sources:

1. Add some brown: White and gray have been the ubiquitous go-to color palette for interiors in recent years. But warmer neutrals, including brown and beige, are starting to make a comeback, according to the 2021 Home Design Predictions recently released by Houzz. Warm taupes, beiges, sand and other earth tones are surging in popularity, according to designers and builders that Houzz queried. It's time for the pendulum to swing. And brown as an accent color can help bring some warmth into white and gray spaces, which can read as chilly, especially during a Minnesota winter.

2. Add some blue: We're all seeking tranquility these days, and blue is the perfect hue to create a serene and soothing home, according to Better Homes & Gardens. The magazine's trend forecast for 2021 includes "Ocean Hues," with shades ranging from deep inky blues to soft aqua.