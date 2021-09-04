100 hot pepper varieties: Minneapolis gardener and YouTube crooner's front-yard bounty

Coleman prepares for the annual tastings by eating yogurt with bananas beforehand — because he loves the taste and because the superhot peppers can wreak havoc on his digestive system.

He eats peppers raw and by themselves.

"Sometimes I'll cut them up and put them on a sandwich or whatever," Coleman said. "Sometimes I regret that. I'll think, 'Oh, I can just eat this whole thing on a sandwich,' and I really regret that."

While the relatively short gardening season in Minnesota makes it an unlikely climate for growing tropical hot peppers, Coleman has found success by starting his plants indoors when it's snowing outside.

"I have found if you start them early, they do OK," he said. "When I first started, I was starting them in March or April and they weren't far enough along and they wouldn't mature."

He usually uses fish manure as a fertilizer but is trying turkey manure this year, too — testing to see which gives the plants the biggest boost.

"We'll see which wins," he said.