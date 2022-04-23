3 costly home renovation mistakes first-time homeowners should avoid

Whether you’ve recently purchased your first home and need to do some renovations or are simply looking to redecorate, there’s a lot more to property design than you might think.

Dzinly, a home improvement platform that focuses on exterior design, has revealed the most common exterior home renovation mistakes made by first-time homebuyers. Here are three helpful hints to remember in order to avoid wasting time and money:

Take your time

You might be itching to start Chip and Joanna Gaines-ing it, but rushing into home projects can lead to headaches, heartaches and unnecessary expenses.

“Everyone has all this initial energy and drive to tackle home renovation projects when they close on a home, but over time, many of people run out of ambition, time and/or money,” said real estate broker Link Moser, GOBankingRates reported. “We also find that we learn to live with some of the imperfections. A lot of people rush into tackling projects that end up taking resources away from something else.”

Instead, balance your excitement by listing out priorities, a timetable and a budget. Also, keep the weather in mind so you don’t end up making more work for yourself.

Make sure materials are readily available

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors contributing to current supply chain issues, are unlikely to go away this year, and shortages of certain materials and products are likely to continue, according to TechCrunch.

Before embarking on your home improvement journey, make sure the materials you need will be available in a timely manner or consider other alternatives that could work.

Don’t try to DIY everything

In some cases, cutting corners is acceptable, but be honest with yourself about your abilities and don’t take on more than you can handle. Attempting to do everything yourself can end up costing more money than hiring a professional in the first place.

“One of the most costly mistakes that homeowners can make when renovating is trying to DIY a project that they should have hired a pro for. If you don’t have the skills, ability, equipment and time to take on a project, it’s usually better left to a professional. Moreover, just because you do have the skills, ability, equipment and time to take on a project, that doesn’t make that you should,” Forbes Advisor reported.

©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

