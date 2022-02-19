3 winter color palettes to make your home feel warm and cozy

There is no better time than the new year to redecorate our homes, and given the season, many people will be looking for cozy and warm touches to help create a winter sanctuary.

Whether it’s as simple as new pillow cushions, installing a new light fixture, or going all out with a new design, a new color palette will create a tranquil space to relax, cook and entertain in.

Check out these color palettes that experts at Wren Kitchens have put together to transform your home into a snuggly oasis:

Deep blacks with warm timber

Take a chance with darker color contrasts to add depth and drama to your home, particularly in large rooms with plenty of natural light.

“We can expect to continue seeing dark matte colors being used for cabinetry finishes as well as hardware accents in our kitchens over the next few years. Dark kitchen cabinets represent elegance and a rich luxurious esthetic, casting a little drama over the room,” Wren Kitchens says.

To soften the deep black color, add touches of warm wood, whether it’s in the form of a table and chairs, countertops, or a mantle over your stove. For an even bolder statement, combine the color with muted metals like antique brass handles or muted gold taps.

Earthy green with hints of gold and black

Bring the outdoors in with earthy, warming forest greens, golds, blacks and whites. For a bolder statement, pair forest green with more deep grays and blacks for the ultimate winter vibe.

“This traditional yet modern design offers a super sophisticated timeless esthetic. Plus, this versatile color palette is a trend that’s here to stay and you can play around with how you accessorize it depending on how you feel and what season it is. Think deep grays and blacks during the cooler spells and neutral creams and terracotta accents in the summer,” Wren Kitchen says.

Rich blues and bright whites

Create a winter scene of deep blue skies and snowy hills by using this color scheme in your home.

“Midnight or navy blue cabinets create a rich esthetic, especially when combined with chrome handles and a streak of metallic profiling underneath the cabinets. Glistening snowy white quartz countertops complete this winter scene,” says Wren Kitchens.

Amber lighting and cozy materials like velvet, faux fur and fleecy textures help warm up the look.

©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0