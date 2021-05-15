5 ways you can add color to your home that don't involve paint

Let's face it: Most people don't enjoy painting their home. And if you ask your friends to help you, they won't exactly be eager to do so.

So how can you bring a splash of color to your house without paint? Realtor.com has a few ideas. The website gathered nine methods for bringing color into your space. Best of all, these ideas don't involve covering your furniture in plastic and waiting hours for your walls to dry.

Check out five of the ideas below.

Get a bright-colored sofa

According to Apartment Therapy, having a colored sofa can offer versatility.

"It can blend into a room full of color, stand out against an equally fabulous contrasting wall, or be the star of an otherwise neutral room," the website said.

Exchange plain textiles for vibrant ones

What's easier than purchasing a new throw blanket or pillow for the couch? Interior decorator Pattie Kelly of Inspired Home Interiors told Realtor.com that you can "add an energizing pattern or floral that highlights a different color than before." Once you pick your new textiles, take some tips from Driven by Decor on how to arrange them.

Buy a colorful area rug