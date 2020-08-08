A bumper crop of home gardens blossoms amid a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA - Antonio Luis thinks the idea might have come to him as he was drifting in and out of delirium while battling COVID-19 in Lankenau Medical Center.

When he left his hospital bed this spring, the 41-year-old primary-care physician, who'd become a devoted urbanite despite growing up on a small Georgia horse farm, decided to plant a community garden on what had been an eyesore on Dorrance Street in Point Breeze.

"It was so therapeutic," Luis said. "Gardening got me outside, got me moving again after being intubated and spending 10 days in the hospital. It gives you something to look forward to. It reduces your anxiety. It lowers your stress level."

Lots of people are picking up the trowel these days. Like the emergence of colorful wildflowers in a vast field of drab weeds, home gardening has blossomed as a wildly popular and therapeutic pastime amid the colorless anxieties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21st century's iteration of World War II's ubiquitous Victory Gardens, these patches of vegetables, fruit, and flowers seem to be blooming everywhere - on city lots, suburban backyards, condominium patios. And whether driven by a need for a physical and emotional tonic or simply by concerns about the quality and availability of food, tens of millions of Americans are happily getting their hands dirty.