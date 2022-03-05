A decorative, functional rail fence is easy to build

Dear James: I have a landscaped yard and the neighborhood children cut through it. I want a simple-to-build yet attractive fence that complements my yard. What do you recommend? -- Don W.

Dear Don: If children are determined to get into and through your yard, you would require a fence that is very substantial and likely unattractive. Your goal should be to just create some type of simple barrier, even if the children can climb over or through it. A few reminders from you or a simple sign on the fence may do the trick.

If you really want something to stop trespassing, a tall panel fence is probably the least unattractive option. It will block your view past your lot lines and will require some maintenance. The simplest way to build one is with large preassembled modular interlocking panels. Most home center stores offer them.

A simple rail fence is the best do-it-yourself option for your specific situation. It is open enough for a good view and is strong enough to handle children trying to climb over it. It is not as common as a chain-link fence, so your yard will have a unique character. Planting low shrubs along a rail fence could also make it more difficult for the children to cross.

There are various styles and looks of rail fences, but they all have some basic design similarities. The basic parts are vertical posts, horizontal rails and a gate. A gate is not actually necessary but having one may come in handy when you are doing yardwork and you don't want to have to walk through the house to get from the backyard to the front yard.

Using identical construction methods, the appearance of a rail fence can vary significantly depending upon whether you select split, round or squared lumber. There are several methods for joining the pieces that also impact the fence's appearance. For simple construction, select lap joints where the ends are just overlapped and screwed or nailed together.

Once you have determined the style of rail fence, lay out the fence line around your yard. This can be done by driving stakes, with a nail in the top, into the ground. Locate the stakes on the outside edge of the post locations and then stretch a string between the nails.

As a rule of thumb, when a fence starts at a house wall or at another fence, it looks best if it appears perpendicular. Also, when the fence runs down a slope, the rails can follow the slope, or they can be horizontal and stepped at each post. Having the rails follow the slope is easier to install and looks fine.

If you had a big bowl of Wheaties for breakfast, you could try using a clamshell-type post hole digger. It really is not as difficult as it looks unless you are trying to dig through clay. For clay or when installing a long fence, rent a power digger. Dig the holes to a depth of several inches below the frost line in your area.

Place the posts in the holes, making sure they are vertical, and fill around them with gravel or a stiff concrete mix. When they are set, attach the rails. All the metal hardware and fasteners should be hot-dip galvanized.

