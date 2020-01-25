A first-time homeowner's custom houseboat makes waves on HGTV, and in its Seattle marina

SEATTLE - We can't speak for all reality TV, but we can say this: When Sarah J. Haggard first sees her brand-new custom houseboat, in the HGTV show "Home Afloat," her reaction is giddily genuine. That is real-life surprise. She hadn't set eyes on her very own afloat home since it'd been framed.

Her lack of tears is honest-true for real, too.

"They tried to make me do it again to cry," Haggard says of the filming crew. She did not.

You'd be all smiles, too, if you had this Epiphany.

Haggard has had several - including the official name of her home.

"I knew I wanted to live on the water from the moment I first stepped foot on a houseboat," says Haggard, the founder and CEO of the mentorship app Tribute. "The peacefulness of the water combined with the bohemian lifestyle appealed to me. A few years ago, I decided to take a chance, and signed a five-month lease on a rental."