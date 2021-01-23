A Greener View: All-America Selections winners announced

My garden seed catalogs are arriving, and I am always happy when I find the All-America Selections logo in a plant's description. These plants have been vetted by the AAS, an independent nonprofit organization that tests new plants. They have about 80 test gardens from Alaska and Canada to California and Florida. They also have almost 200 display gardens all across the continent that are not used for judging but to show gardeners how well the plants grow locally.

The judges evaluate the plants all season long, not just an end of season harvest. Only the entries with the highest nationwide average score are considered to be worthy of a national AAS award. Some plants will do better in a hot, dry climate or a cool, humid region and wouldn't win a national award, so the country is divided into six regions where a plant might win one or more regional awards.

The flowering plants are evaluated for desirable qualities such as novel flower forms; flower colors; flowers held above the leaves; fragrance; length of flowering season; and disease or pest tolerances or resistance. This week we discuss the flowers and next week the vegetables.

I have never been found of celosia flowers, but the Celosia Kelos Candela Pink may change my mind. As an annual winner in the Northeast, Southeast, Great Lakes and Mountain/Southwest, this flower will soon be seen everywhere.