A Greener View: Gift ideas for gardeners

Another hobby of many gardeners is photography. Flowers and birds are both very colorful. Flowers don't move and are easier to photograph than birds. Anyone wanting to learn professional techniques of bird photography should read "The Art of Bird Photography" by Arthur Morris. It is back in print. Morris has updated the subject matter for digital cameras with "The Art of Bird Photography II." The second book is available on a CD or as an electronic download. They are available in the store section of http://www.birdsasart.com.

A gardening tool that makes a great gift is one I use a lot. When I have to dig small holes for annuals, bulbs and for getting weeds out of tight spots in between perennials, I use a couple of small trowels from Radius Garden.

The handle of these tools is curved into a half-circle. This shape allows my hand and wrist to be straight in line with the hole I am digging rather than at a right angle to it as with a regular-handled trowel. It perfectly aligns the wrist and trowel for anyone who has arthritis or other joint problems

The handle is highly visible green thermoplastic that helps me find it when I set it down. It is warm when the weather is cold and cool when the weather is hot, and it is not slippery when wet.