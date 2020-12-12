A Greener View: Here's a guide to gifts for gardeners

If you have a gardener on your shopping list, it can be hard to find something new. Here are some new products that the gardener on your list might not have heard about.

As a kid, you probably picked some mushrooms and wondered if they were deadly or not. As an adult, you have probably seen mushrooms growing in the lawn and had that same question come back to mind. Before you pick your next mushroom, you should read the new book "The Beginner's Guide to Mushrooms" by Britt Bunyard and Tavis Lynch.

There are detailed sections on mushroom identification and mushroom cultivation, plus a lot of information on culinary uses and preservation. Mushrooms covered in the book are frequently found in North America, and many are also found in Europe. The book is fascinating to read, as it is not just an identification guide book.

The book was just published in November by Quarto Publishing and has a suggested retail price of around $25.