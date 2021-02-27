A laptop stand: Can it be sexy? In a word, yes.

If you never thought that a laptop stand could be anything more than, well, a laptop stand, think again. Swiss design firm Sillber has reimagined the clunky, utilitarian lift into a sleek work of art that will give your home office an instant style boost. The carved walnut Yohann MacBook Stand is part of the brand’s small line of products created to make the everyday exceptional.

Sure, there are tons of other stands that enable you to position the top edge of your laptop screen level with your eyes, but none do it in such an elegant way. Yohann’s minimalist design artfully elevates your MacBook, giving it a floating, sculptural effect that makes you appreciate this office necessity for its form as well as function.

To finance its first production, the project was on Kickstarter and became the most successful crowdfunding story in its category said designer Berend Frenzel in a statement on the brand’s website. MacBook and MacBook Pro Stand in Walnut, $179, and oak, $159, yohann.com.

