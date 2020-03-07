A little shimmer goes a long way

Throughout history, shimmering accessories have accented home decor. Years ago, cut-crystal chandeliers and girandoles (an often mirrored ornamental branched candleholder) caught the light from flickering candles and refracted it around a room. Domed plate covers and candelabras made from silver accented tables, and mercury glass spheres were found in drawing rooms throughout the world. History repeats itself, and today the home furnishings marketplace is showing many glimmering objects.

We humans are drawn to shiny objects that captivate our attention. A fish will swim toward glittering bait in murky waters, a blushing bride-to-be will gaze at her diamond ring, and men often don foolish grins when entering a showroom filled with shiny new cars. It proves that all that glitters is not necessarily gold.

Adding shimmer to a room can be alluring, but be careful -- too much "bling," and the room will look like a futuristic bordello. It is all a matter of control and restraint. In the world of design, the designer, like an artist, is responsible for layering all of the design elements: the correct pieces of furniture, the right shades of color, and also textures and finishes. This includes the selection of reflective surfaces that give a room its sparkle.