A modern addition adds space and options to a classic home

Before all this workable, beautiful space existed, the home's configuration could get confounding.

Examples abounded, snugly, in the old kitchen: For dining options, there was "a little tiny nook you could hardly fit two people in," says Dan. For inviting-in-light options, the old window "had been narrow, and barely opened," he says. For storage options ... well, let's just say the new custom kitchen island - on casters! - and the cool new corner shelves are cheery additions, next to a very cheery addition.

And for ankle-twisting options, the old stairs to the basement "were pretty treacherous," Jen says. That peril is kaput. Now one set of stairs leads from the new room to the unfinished, warmly livable, basement. And the new addition-kitchen-connection staircase, of steel and thick fir treads, represents even deeper connections.

"I did the cables," Dan says. "My dad did the channel stringers and the post." His dad is Ernie Plumb, a metal fabricator in Vermont. His craftsmanship also shows up in the railing of the new rooftop deck. "Jim designed all the metal work. My dad made it all in Vermont and shipped it," Dan says. Adds Jen: "The hardest part was getting it all unpacked." (Growing up, Dan did electrical work with his dad, and so "did all the electrical on this project," he says. "We basically rewired the whole back of the house.")