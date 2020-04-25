A no-barrier bathroom can make it feel more spacious

Assuming your floor is reasonably flat to start with, the basic remodeling method involves laying a full mortar bed floor, sometimes called a mud floor. The mortar bed allows you to vary the slope across the floor and create any desired angle. The sink and toilet are usually far enough from the shower area so the floor under them can be level.

The floor framing underneath the shower area may have to be lowered to create adequate slope for proper water flow. The standard 2-by-10-foot floor joists may be cut down to 2-by-6-feet, and additional ones may need to be installed (doubled or tripled) for strength.

This can also be accomplished by raising the rest of the floor in the bathroom to create the necessary slope to the drain. The only drawback here is the offset at the door opening where the new raised bathroom floor meets the bedroom or hall floor. With proper layout, slope the floor back down near the door. A small step is also possible, but this creates problems for wheelchair and walker access.

A 1/4-inch drop per 1-foot length is an adequate slope for the areas out from the shower, which may get some water spray. The slope in the actual shower area down to the drain should be slightly steeper, but not excessive. Water should flow nicely over a tiled floor.