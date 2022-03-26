A paler shade of gray new trend in home decor

Over the last five to 10 year years, designers and homeowners have seen a shift in the go-to neutral color for walls and in interior design more broadly. The color has shifted from beige to linen white and now to various shades of gray. A pale shade of gray works well not only for walls but for flooring, fabrics and home accessories, too.

The serenity this color transmits makes it a perfect match for any area of a house, from a hall to a bedroom. These pale grays -- sometimes known as stone, shell gray or oyster white -- are the grays with the lowest proportion of black, which lessens the feeling of austerity and coldness compared to darker grays. Lighter grays are associated with calmness, spirituality, elegance and a certain sumptuousness.

Gray is a bit of a chameleon. It easily mixes and coordinates with the colors that accompany it. Its decorative effect depends on which colors it is combined with.

So don't be surprised if your gray room takes on a hint of purple or even green. You'll realize it is only a subtle reflection of the other colors.

Light gray is a suitable color for areas that are not very bright because the color absorbs light and adds clarity to a space. In rooms where the sunlight is strong, light gray tends to recede into the background rather than produce a bright reflection, like white does. Gray applied to walls and ceilings perfectly frames a room, highlighting architectural elements such as a fireplace, intricate ceiling details and millwork.

Grays mix well with almost any color. An elegant combination is to mix it with other neutrals such as beige, taupe or white. This offers the idea of a tone-on-tone room but with subtle sophistication.

Grays offer flexibility when choosing a decorating style. Grays can allude to beachy driftwoods and are perfect for a casual interior design. The color can also lend a sophisticated urban flair to a contemporary design. Gray is also a great gender-neutral color that is flexible enough for a growing family with evolving home design.

Discard any preconceived notions and associations such as "battleship gray" or "prison white." Gray has grown to be a key player in contemporary interiors, bringing a degree of instant sophistication to any room. Here are some ways to mesh grays with your decor:

Try pickled furniture or wax finishes, since this gray will highlight their textures. Also try these textured pieces painted in light colors.

Accessorize with silver or steel. These metals enhance gray tones' elegance, while they enhance white's luminosity.

Light-toned fabrics with soft textures harmonize with this gray. The roughest textures give gray a sense of layering and personality.

Combined with darker grays, silvers and black, this creates a masculine and theatrical ambiance.

Try your own exciting combinations: Mix your light grays with deep yellow, or with orange for an energizing bolt of color, or with greens and blues for a soothing and relaxing environment.

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com. .

COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0