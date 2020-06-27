A remodeled home raises the bar — and the countertops — for Scandinavian coziness

- That original closed-off kitchen, Stina says, had been "gross," with checkerboard laminate flooring and a claustrophobic sense of confinement. "Everybody is tall," Becker says, so the ceiling here was vaulted, and the countertops subtly raised a custom 1{ inches, which you'd never notice unless a helpful builder pointed it out - or you were trying to cook while stooped. "I just knew I wanted it taller," Stina says. "This is the kitchen I've been working toward my whole life. I actually like doing dishes now."

- Color is key to the kitchen and to all of the remodeled rooms, and to Scandinavian design: White walls meet neutral warm wood floors, dotted with bold pops of brightness. "The notion of hygge is feeling a sense of warmth and family," says Stina. "I think a lot of the modern white is too medicinal. In Denmark, black and white is the go-to." The Browns go to that combo here, too, with bold color bursts radiating in patterned curtains and pillows, framed artwork, a working red retro phone, glass and ceramic pieces from Stina's trips to Copenhagen and - naturally - a meaningful collection of plates hanging on the dining-room wall. "I've got my proper blue plates. Every proper Danish house has the plates and a piano," she says. (Check and check!)