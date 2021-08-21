A rug can make all the difference in a room

Is there any better feeling than pulling up a swath of old carpet to find beautiful hidden wooden floors? I think not! We moved into a new home about a year ago (I promise photos and a detailed account as soon as the dust clears) and I was thrilled that we had hardwood floors nearly throughout the house. They would need to be refinished – the two levels were stained different colors – but the dust and strong smells that come along with refinishing floors was definitely worth it.

Besides being a gorgeous flooring choice, hard wood floors give us a wonderful, warm blank canvas to play with a wonderful New Traditional staple: rugs. It is my firm belief that a home isn’t complete without floor coverings. A rug can take a space from barren and chilly to warm and inviting.

Rugs complete a room by anchoring furniture to a specific area. With open floor plans being commonplace, it is especially important to be able to create groupings of furniture that feel like their own separate spaces. Placing a rug underneath your dining table or living room furniture gives your space a focal point – not to mention it protects against scrapes and bumps when furniture gets moved.