A smart and stylish solution for a quieter WFH space
Working from home certainly has its benefits, but one of the biggest challenges (along with finding a workspace that’s better than a kitchen table) is dealing with the distraction of background noise. Leave it to Swedish design powerhouse Ikea to create a solution that’s not only functional but looks great. The brand’s Oddlaug felt discs can be put together in any configuration to serve as sound-absorbing panels for a little ear-relief — and make a chic design statement. Oddlaug works with Ikea’s curtain system so you can easily create a stylish, noise-reducing room divider or window shade. They also can be attached artfully to a wall. Packs of 15 discs come in dark or light gray and can be mixed together for a striking effect. $29.99, ikea.com

