2020 AAS award winners announced

My garden seed catalogs are arriving. I am always happy to find the All-America Selections, or AAS, logo in a plant's description. I know these plants have been tested in the AAS testing program. It is an independent, nonprofit organization that tests new plants. They have more than 40 test gardens, from Alaska and Canada to California and Florida. They also have more than 175 display gardens all across the continent that are used not for judging but for showing gardeners how well the plants grow locally.

The judges evaluate the plants all season long, not just an end-of-season harvest. Only the entries with the highest nationwide average score are considered to be worthy of a national AAS Award. Some plants will do better in either a hot, dry climate or a cool, humid one, so the country is divided into six regions where a plant might win one or more regional awards.

The flowering plants are evaluated for desirable qualities such as novel flower forms, flower colors, flowers held above the leaves, fragrance, length of flowering season and disease or pest tolerance or resistance. This week, we discuss the flowers; next week, we'll discuss the vegetables.

Apparently red is the color of the year for gardeners. Three of the four AAS winners this year are red.