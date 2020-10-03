Add a simple, dry-type, in-floor heating system

If you are planning to do some of the installation work yourself, a dry radiant floor is much easier to install. You can attempt a wet floor, but it can be difficult to make it smooth and even, unless you are experienced at working with concrete and cement.

Several companies make the dry-floor grooved panels specifically for this type of retrofit application. These panels create a solid base for the strip hardwood flooring you plan to use to finish the floor.

Before running out and buying these panels, have a contractor design the system for you. The amount of tubing needed for proper heating depends upon the size of the room, wall/ceiling insulation, windows, etc. Contractors do the same type of heat-loss analysis as they would do when sizing a new furnace.

Be sure to tell the contractor you are planning to install hardwood flooring over the radiant heating. This is important because you do not want the hardwood surface to get above about 85 degrees F. Higher temperatures can overly dry the wood over time. In order to keep the temperature this low, the contractor may specify more tubing with lower temperature water flowing through it.