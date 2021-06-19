Add a softer layer over the patio and deck for comfort

Once you select the type and texture of outdoor carpeting, you must choose a color. Lighter colors with a subdued tint reflect light well and give the area a more open feel. Choosing cooler colors tend to make the floor appear to recede, creating a sense of depth. Whatever color you select, make sure the pigments and the base materials include ultraviolet light inhibitors.

Standard indoor-outdoor carpeting is available in many quality grades. In addition to the price, the thickness of the carpeting is often a good indicator of its quality. Carpeting with an all-weather, marine-type of backing will be most moisture and mildew resistant.

If your patio or deck is on the exact same level as the floor indoors, consider running the same indoor-outdoor carpeting into the house for a few feet. This creates a visual link between the two areas and provides durable carpeting where your children's dirty shoes first enter the house from the outdoors.

The majority of this carpeting is sold in rolls that are six or 12 feet wide. When determining how much carpeting to purchase, add in the width of seam overlap if you need several pieces. Always run the seams parallel to the light source so they are less apparent. Also, try to place the seams in lower traffic areas.