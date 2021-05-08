Add a walk-in closet to your master bedroom

You should not put the walk-in closet door across from the bedroom entrance door if they cannot be on the same wall. Walk-in closets tend to get a bit messy at times, and it is best not to have a mess on the floor of the closet be the first thing someone sees when they enter the bedroom.

The closet door should open outward into the room so it does not block access to items in the closet. Keep this in mind when you decide which way you want the closet door to swing. If it is near the room entrance or the bathroom door and swings the wrong way, it can be in the way and become an annoyance.

Once you have the location and size of the walk-in closet determined, plan on the type of storage you desire inside the closet. A shelf is often located above a closet rod and is typically 14 inches deep for larger items.

Closet rods for hanging long dresses should be about 70 inches from the floor and 12 inches from the closet wall. There should be about 5 inches clearance above the rod to a shelf to make it easy to hang clothes. For hanging shirts, jackets and pants, one rod can be located above another. Leave about 44 inches between them.