Add element of surprise to make rooms great

Generally, your decorating style should make a statement about your lifestyle and about you. So, you may have to do some soul-searching to reveal something special so that element of surprise can be something about you. An instrument that you play, a collection of books that are of special interest to you or even a map tagged with all the places you've traveled to can all become part of the decor. The more unusual, the greater the element of surprise.

Other ways to incorporate elements of surprise into your decor are with unique items purchased while traveling abroad, framed quilts inherited from your family or a bright neon sign with a special message to contrast your home's traditional interior design. Even a floor pattern can act as an element of surprise; imagine walking into a striped marble pattern in an elegant and formal living room. An oversized chandelier in the entry hall can also make that statement. The possibilities are endless.

Finding your element of surprise can be the most satisfactory aspect of your project or home. Remember to concentrate on one or two items to make that statement. Using restraint in your search is key to making your item shine and not become just another object in the room. It's important to have a sharp focus so that your "wow" accessory accomplishes the task it originally set out to.