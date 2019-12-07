Add more storage with a window seat

Dear James: I could use some additional storage space, especially in the children's bedroom. I thought adding some window seats would be a good idea. What are the simplest designs? -- Michael K.

Dear Michael: I don't believe there is a house, no matter how large, that couldn't use some additional storage space as the children get older. Just like adults, they quickly become pack rats and their things overflow the capacity of existing storage.

Adding a window seat is an excellent solution to your storage problems. The area in front of windows is seldom used anyway, so you might as well use it for storage. The seat area will also be a good area for your children to read and study. Human eyesight is much better under full-spectrum, natural light, so they may be more apt to read there.

Even an inexperienced do-it-yourselfer should have no problem building a simple window seat that is strong enough to support children. If you are energetic, consider adding floor-to-ceiling bookcases on one or both sides of the window seat. This is not a lot more work, and it provides even more storage. Tall bookcases also frame the window and look good around the window seat.