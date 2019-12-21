Add Palm Beach style to your home

Palm Beach: Just the sound of the name is powerful enough to conjure visions of beautiful estates, swaying palm trees and elegant soirees. Since its founding in 1909, Palm Beach has seen its share of interior design styles come and go. From salons filled with Victorian wicker settees and Louis XIV bergeres to heavy Mediterranean thrones, many cultures have appeared on the swanky island and left an indelible style.

In a place where iconic names such as Mizner, Pulitzer and Gucci are aplenty, there is no shortage of design perspectives. The interior of any Palm Beach home is the perfect tableau for homeowners to show off their design savvy. Yes, Palm Beach has its share of the over-the-top and glitzy interiors, but it has others that are understated and drop-dead chic. More often than not, when Palm Beach is mentioned in the context of design, it is about great style with a casual, almost effortless attitude.