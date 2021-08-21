Add shading for your patio and deck

Dear James: It gets too hot in the afternoon sun to use our deck, but we like being outdoors. Are there any inexpensive do-it-yourself shading projects that would help? -- Kristin T.

Dear Kristin: Being outdoors on a deck on a sunny afternoon can be unbearable. You will find it worse in the early afternoon when the deck materials have already heated up. The sun is still almost overhead that time of day, so its heat energy is very direct. Even a reasonably sized roof overhang will not help much then. Dark composite decking material will hold the heat into the evening hours.

The two most common methods to control the sun's heat are vertical shading or a partial cover over the deck. One is called a balloon structure, which is attached directly to the deck. It is supported by the same large posts and beams that support the decking itself. This looks good because it is integrated with the deck, but it can be somewhat difficult to design and build.

Another design is a freestanding structure that surrounds the deck, but is not directly attached to it. This provides more flexibility for the design and support structure. Unfortunately, it does not provide much relief from the midday sun that is directly overhead. It is more effective for blocking the afternoon sun, which is lower in the sky.