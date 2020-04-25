Add style and comfort to your quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Social distancing, self-isolation and quarantine are all new buzzwords we are hearing on the news, in the media and even in our conversations in these times of the COVID 19 virus. So many readers and people I know have reached out to say that now, more than ever, they are seeing the benefits of a beautiful and relaxing home. This column will be dedicated to making your home the best it can be: stylish and comfortable.

-- Make a list of your rooms, and note what can be changed and improved. Also note which features of your home are important to you.

-- Play around with the furniture arrangement, and feel the room for a better vibe. Discover how pieces might sit well in a different room or corner. Create a new seating nook in your bedroom with a chair from your living room.

-- Time to change out your accessories. Try decorating with family heirlooms that may have been put away; their presence will ease your stress away.

-- Bring in nature. A plant, flower arrangement or tree can change the energy in your room or home. Plants not only look nice but also are proven to help with mental health.

-- Change the color of your furniture, such as a coffee table, by using a bright shade of chalk paint, which can be done within your home without an enormous mess.