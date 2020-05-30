Adding a dormer can brighten up a small attic room

Another size factor to consider is the size of the windows you want to install. In general, for aesthetic reasons, the dormer windows should be smaller than the size of the windows on the floor below them. Check at your local home center store to see if they have some custom windows, close to the size you want, that the buyer did not end up buying. These are usually priced at a steep discount.

Once you have selected your dormer windows, this will determine the height and width of the front face of the dormer. Now you have to determine the pitch of the dormer roof, which allows for the 1-foot clearance under the house roof peak. If there is adequate clearance, making the dormer roof the same pitch as the house roof looks best.

It is not difficult to build much of a dormer yourself. Most of the work can be done on the ground or inside the attic if there is enough headroom. Unless you are experienced and comfortable working on top of a roof, have a professional remodeler do the final installation and finish work.

The most critical measurement when building a dormer is the pitch of the house roof. The best method to measure the house roof pitch is from inside the attic. Select a point on the top of a rafter and measure the run (horizontal) distance and the rise (vertical) distance to the peak.