Algae offers many benefits to the environment

Take a look at one of your small retention ponds. If you get an overload of phosphorus or nitrogen or some other invisible and clear nutrient, you think the water is just fine. We algae cells practically have to climb out of the pond to tell you there's a problem. And what do you do? You run right out to the store and practically grab the clerk by the neck and shout, "Help me! Help me! My pond is green!" Talk about hysterical. You should be thanking us, not killing us.

We filter all of those nutrients out of the water for you and then we grow. But that is not the end of the story. We are attacked by many different kinds of organisms. Some are so small that those of you using glasses to read this are going to need a really big magnifying glass to see them. Many of them are single-celled or otherwise very tiny. Daphnia and fairy shrimp are so large that only a few would be 1 inch long. Many thousands of kinds of insects eat us, too. Some of our enemies are much bigger, like the baby koi and goldfish that you seem to like so much.