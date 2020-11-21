Always get several estimates when replacing a concrete driveway

Dear James: We have a concrete driveway and a walkway, and both are crumbling. We have received replacement quotes from contractors. What details are most important to choose one? -- Mike S.

Dear Mike: A crumbling concrete sidewalk and driveway can be hazardous to walk on in addition to looking really bad. It does not take much roughness and unevenness to cause someone to fall. Once the concrete starts to crumble, it will continue to get worse, especially in climates with winter daily freeze-thaw cycles.

Your original ones probably were not installed properly initially, because they should have lasted a very long time. A slight shifting and unevenness are not uncommon, but the crumbling surface indicates it was not cured properly. Extreme weather conditions without proper attention can cause this.

Having a little background in concrete technology will help you evaluate various contractors and their techniques. The Portland Cement Association is an excellent source for basic information on the types and uses of concrete.