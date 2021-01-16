American Garden Rose Selection 2021 winners announced

The American Garden Rose Selection judges have announced the newest roses to be selected in the testing program. This was a bountiful year. There are six new winners. There have only been 22 in the previous seven years.

The AGRS program is the replacement of the All-America Rose Selection program that ran from 1940 until 2013. Roses that have been selected in either program are the best ones for gardeners to try. Only about 4% of the roses tested in the AARS program were chosen for a national award.

Roses entered into the AGRS are tested for two years in six different geographical regions, each containing two test gardens. Most of these test gardens are in botanical gardens, and all are open to the public.

The roses are evaluated five times per growing season. Evaluators are looking for the same characteristics you would like in a garden rose. Disease resistance is highly valued, since it will give you a rewarding experience with less care required.