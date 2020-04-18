An interior designer can be helpful in planning your new house

With your basic layout and construction concepts in hand, your interior designer can give input as to how to decorate and position furniture in the rooms. Provide the designer with as many catalog photos as possible, as well as photos of the existing furniture and wall hangings you plan to keep from your current home.

This is particularly true for the kitchen and bathrooms so the contractor will know where to provide blocking inside the wall for attaching items and fixtures. Any recessed lighting should also be planned.

Also discuss what activities will occur in each of the rooms. This will be very helpful to an interior designer to determine the type of furniture and its spacing. The foot traffic patterns are also important. The interior designer may suggest changing the locations of openings to adjacent rooms to provide more effective traffic patterns.

Most local architects and builders can provide names of interior designers they have worked with before. The key word here is "designer," not just "decorator." Designers are better trained and provide more valuable input than just a decorator, who can suggest colors and fabrics. Many designers have college degrees in design.