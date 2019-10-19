Question: This is a photo of a Rookwood pottery owl that has been in our family for generations. My great-grandmother collected figures of owls, and this one was a birthday gift from my great-grandfather. It is decorated with a matte blue glaze, stands at about 4 1/2 inches and is in mint condition. Marked on the bottom, below the Rookwood flame mark, are the Roman numerals "XXXI" and the number "1084."
Any information you can provide will be greatly appreciated.
Answer: Maria Longworth Nichols founded Rookwood Pottery Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1880. There were few women artists and entrepreneurs in the 1800s. Women were not encouraged or welcomed in the workplace. She was a formidable woman who challenged the stifling climate that existed. She founded the pottery company and cultivated an era of creativity and inspiration that drew talented artists and innovative glaze technicians. She was one of the first women to own and operate a manufacturing operation in the United States.
The flame mark you described was first used in 1886. One flame was added each year. By 1900, there were 14 flames. After that, a Roman numeral below the mark represented the last two digits of the year of manufacture. The Roman numerals XXXI show your owl was made in 1931. The number 1084 is the model number. Your owl was decorated in several colors besides blue. Over the years, collectors have suggested it is an ashtray, a pin tray or a paperweight.
Your 1931 Rookwood owl would probably fetch $295 to $350 in an antiques shop.
Q: I have enclosed the mark that is on the inside of the lid of a casserole that I have. The dish is blue with a white interior. It's about 8 inches in diameter and holds around 2 1/2 quarts. The lid is white and decorated with pink and blue morning glories along the top. Both the casserole and the matching lid are in excellent condition.
You have free articles remaining.
Could you please provide some information on the maker, the vintage and the value, if any, of my casserole?
A: Hall China Company made your casserole. Robert Hall established his china factory in East Liverpool, Ohio, in 1903. By 1911, they were producing nonlead-glazed china that was strong, craze proof and impervious to moisture. Your casserole is an example of Hall's Morning Glory pattern that was introduced in the late 1930s. The pattern was available in kitchenware that included casseroles, salt and pepper shakers, nesting mixing bowls, Aladdin-shaped teapots and gravy boats. Production of this pattern was discontinued in the late 1950s.
Your periwinkle blue casserole with the matching white lid was made circa 1940. It might have a value of $35 to $50.
Address your questions to Anne McCollam, P. O. Box 247, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Items of a general interest will be answered in this column. Due to the volume of inquiries, she cannot answer individual letters.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM