Question: Enclosed is a photo of an antique armoire I purchased from an antiques dealer in Los Angeles in 1990. I was told it originally was from England and made in the late 1880s. It is oak, and it has five drawers behind the left door and a pole for hanging clothes in the center, which I now use for a TV. For transport, it breaks into five parts: the top and bottom pieces, the left side with the door attached as one unit, the center section with the right door attached, and the left door to be carried separately.
I would like to know the present value of my armoire and anything about its history.
Answer: Your armoire is a blend of two periods of design. The straight lines and simplicity of design reflect the Arts and Crafts movement. The cornice with dentil molding and bun feet show the beginning of the Edwardian era. The Arts and Crafts period lasted from 1880 to 1920. The Edwardian period began around 1901 and ended in 1910.
Your armoire was made around 1900 and would probably be worth $1,500 to $2,500.
Q: This mark is on the bottom of a porcelain bowl that was my great-grandmother's. Also included with the mark are the words: "Hand Painted - T & V - Depose." The bowl is decorated with red-orange poppies and gold trim. It is about 14 inches in diameter and in mint condition. No one in our family knows anything about its history or if it has any value.
I hope you can provide information on the maker, vintage and value.
A: Your mark was used by Pickard China in Chicago. It was founded by Wilder Pickard in Chicago in 1894. They purchased porcelain blanks from European porcelain factories and decorated the pieces in their Chicago studio. John Loh, one of Pickard's most prolific and talented artists, painted many of the poppy patterns around 1898 to 1912. He painted such a large number of the poppy patterns that he came known as "Poppy John." "T & V" represents Tressemanes and Vogt, the porcelain factory located in Limoges, France, that made your bowl. "Depose" is the French word for registered. Loh often signed his work. Take another close look at your bowl: It may be signed.
Your bowl was made around 1905 and would probably be worth $150 to $250.
