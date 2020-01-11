Antique brass clock stands the test of time

Question: This is a photo of an antique key-wind brass clock that has been in my family for several generations. It stands at about 10 inches tall, has beveled glass on all four sides and both the front and back can be opened. The face is porcelain and is marked with the letter "A" in a square and has Roman numerals. On the lower portion of the face are the words "Manufactured by Ansonia -- New York -- United States of America." Also on the back are the words "Ansonia -- New York." It is an eight-day clock and strikes on the hour and the half-hour. I have the original key, and it is in good working condition.