Apply broad-leafed plant killer to tree sprouts

Question: We need help. We had a very large tree growing in the front yard. We had it taken down and the trunk ground down. The soil sat dormant for about eight weeks. We then added some good dirt at the same location and planted a Japanese fern tree. It is doing well.

The problem is that the root extensions of the tree are shooting up massive amounts of sprouts through the grass. I applied Roundup on the roots I could reach, but the only thing that did was kill the grass. With all the rain, these roots are getting really aggressive and sending up more and more sprouts.

Answer: You were on the right track spraying, but let's make a couple of small changes. Don't use a total plant killer such as Roundup; use a broad-leafed plant killer that only affects plants that are not grasses. Don't apply it to the roots. Apply it to the new growth that is sprouting up. To keep the weed killer from drifting on to other broad-leafed plants that you don't want to kill, it may be better to paint it on and not spray it on. Because of the size of the root system from the old tree, there may be a lot of stored nutrients available to send up sprouts for quite some time. If you stop for several weeks, the new sprouts may be able to replenish any nutrients they consumed in their growth, and it will look like the tree is winning. Just keep repeating the treatment, and you will win.