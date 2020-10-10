Architect Tasso Katselas lets the sun (and us) into his home

"My children called and said, 'Mom is not going to be able to do all those stairs,'" he remembered. "When I put the elevator in, I did an interesting curved master bed for guests. That basically changed the quality of the house, making it more of a home rather than an escape place."

The most recent alteration was enclosing a deck off the kitchen. "So it grew from a tiny intimate space to a large intimate space," he said.

The original guest room on the first floor has a built-in folding door. When it's open, the space provides more seating for guests. "My brother uses this for his room when he visits."

Katselas grew up in East Pittsburgh with two brothers; one became a director, the other a geologist. They may have inherited their creativity and curiosity from their father, Milton, who traveled the tri-state area with a Greek acting troupe.

"He wore the Fustanella," a traditional Greek skirt worn by men, his son said with a smile. "Most of the plays were old Greek adaptions done for Greek groups."

At home, the family often talked about theater, philosophy and music. "But my father also liked boxing," he noted.

The woodwork in many rooms was sourced from an old winery. One of the home's best features is the way it captures sunlight.