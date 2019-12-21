Architectural opportunity knocks more than once for this Seattle couple

Now there's an architectural opportunity. The dream-team duo reconvened, joined by interior designer Holly McKinley. And now, rising up, up, up from a concrete foundation anchored by 57 auger cast piles, Penn and Wicher's all-new, transitional, thoughtful home rests securely on its slope, its 5,320 square feet filled with abundant light, majestic viewpoints and artful remembrances of special people and places.

The palette is consistent, neutral and warm - rift-sawn white oak paneling and plank flooring - with "an overall feeling of a home of warmth, embracing color with highlights," says Prentiss (one of those happy highlights: the workout space over the garage, with an orange staircase that's "an homage to 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' "). The lines are crisp; the trim is minimal. The custom details are distinct: "We were able to measure the size of our dinner plates to make sure they fit in the cabinets and closets," says Penn.

"These guys are very organized," Prentiss says. "They knew what they wanted."

For example: In the dining area, there's one drawer for napkins, and another for place mats. Because often, this transitional, thoughtful home also is filled with people.

"The prime driver was that we entertain a lot," says Wicher. "We wanted flow."