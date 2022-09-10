Are you in the mood to love your room?

A room is truly like a lover. The more time and effort you put into creating the mood of your room, the more your room will love you back. Just like finding that special someone, once you have found "the" townhouse, house or condominium of your liking, it will take you some time to find out the unique characteristics that attracted you to that particular dwelling enough to want to make it your home. Once you find that place, the great task at hand is giving it the right mood so you will love your new home.

Creating the right mood involves doing research via home magazines and online, perusing the many pages to see what you are attracted to. Are you trying to go for a casual, laid-back, beachy mood? Or are you more of a candle-light romantic looking for soulful and elegant surroundings? Regardless of your style, you can create a mood. Of course, some styles better lend themselves to setting the perfect mood, but more on that later.

As you may know, creating a mood is sometimes not easy. There are many components that go into creating a moody room. Is it the perfect color of the walls, a unique work of art or the quality of the light entering the room? It is all of the above -- and then lots more.

Have you ever entered a room and gotten goosebumps or an overall warm feeling? I liken this feeling to being in love. It's a euphoric sensation that you can't really explain. Is it magic? No, it's usually the clear and thorough thought process of an individual who sat down to dream about their perfect room and put all the ingredients together.

Stylistically, rooms that are moody tend to be traditional or eclectic. I'm not saying there is anything wrong or unappealing about modern design, simply that a mix of styles tends to entertain the eye more than the clean lines of modern design. Moody rooms rely on layers of visual, tactile and even olfactory stimulation. To create the right mood, all the senses need to be considered.

Comfort is of utmost importance in creating a room that excites and relaxes you. The right seating for you and your guest(s) can make or break a room. You should use seating that makes you want to never get up. Accessories and props such as pillows and blankets are de rigueur here. And having some tables will help your friends feel at ease, as they can use them for placing drinks or their handbags.

Your choice of music, flickering candles, a stack of magazines and well-placed books all help in creating a warm room. As with all great experiences, don't forget to add something unexpected. We all love good surprises. So get to work! Creating a mood is fun. The reward is that you and your visitors will love your space. As you see, every little detail contributes to a room's mood. Are you in the mood?

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.

